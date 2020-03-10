CIC Organizers: April Event On as Scheduled

March 10, 2020—The upcoming April meeting for the Collision Industry Conference (CIC) will go on as originally planned, according to an organizer's email sent Monday.

According to an email from the CIC Admin Office, the team is monitoring COVID-19 and staying in contact with hotel partners in Jacksonville, Fla. As a precaution, there will be ample hand sanitizer on hand, and the CIC is asking participants to thoroughly wash hands and forego handshakes at the meeting.

If you are unable to attend, the CIC requests you fill out this survey.

The CIC meeting will take place April 8-9 in Jacksonville. It will take place at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront. Registration for the event closes at the end of day on April 1.