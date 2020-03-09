WATCH: Thieves Steal Nine Cars from Dealership

March 9, 2020—A surveillance video caught a group stealing nine cars from Atlantic Auto Sales and Platinum Auto Sales in Chesapeake, according to a report by 13 News Now.

The burglars broke a back window to get into the dealership's office. It took them about 30 minutes to steal the cars. In light of the event, the owner of Platinum Auto Sales, Konstantin Siverin, said in the report he will get a bigger safe to lock the car keys and recommends other owners do the same.

Watch the video here: