News

Huge Vehicle Inspection, Repair Facility Plan for Md.

March 9, 2020
March 9, 2020—A developer is proposing an “automobile inspection, repair and distribution facility” at the former Herald and Review Publishing site in Hagerstown, Md., reported Herald-Mail Media.

The proposed site could store 10,000 vehicles. Used cars would be brought in, inspected, minor repairs performed, test driven and then taken elsewhere. 

The site plan, submitted to the county this past week, doesn’t identify the company planning the project. But the developer is listed as Wavy RE with a Scottsdale, Ariz., address attached to a Carvana LLC office.

Carvana is known for its car vending machines, where people can pick up the vehicle they purchased at multistory automated facilities.

