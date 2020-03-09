Kansas City Auto Show Bans Tesla

March 9, 2020—Since Tesla sells directly to customers, it was excluded from the recent Kansas City Auto Show, reported CleanTechnica.

The Automobile Dealers Association of Greater Kansas City puts on the auto show. According to the report, a sales and service agreement with an automaker is among the criteria to join the association. Tesla's business model lacks franchised dealerships.

However, local Tesla owners and enthusiasts set up outside the auto show. The Tesla Owners Club gave test rides of their cars.