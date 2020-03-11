March 12, 2020—Take a look back at some of this week's top stories from ADAPT, a digital-first brand and FenderBender sister publication that delivers content about the pressing topics in terms of advanced vehicle repair, design, maintenance and diagnostics.

News

EVs Lack Appeal to Reach Mainstream Customers

Peugeot chief executive says electric cars are being sold only to "green addicts".

Tips articles

Body Shops Create Repair Teams for the Future

Tim Cook, owner of "A" Auto Body, groomed his staff to handle any changes in repair procedures in years to come.

ADAPT Podcast: Public-Private Partnership, Pt. 2

Rejoin associate editor Matt Hudson as he speaks with Marcie Mack, state director of Oklahoma CareerTech, and Jim Patch, corporate services director at Fowler Automotive. They offer great insight on how each entity helps one another toward a common goal.

Plug-In Adapters Used as Customer Retention Tool

AutoNation and SiriusXM partnered hand out Automatic plug-in adapters to customers who purchase a pre-owned vehicle.