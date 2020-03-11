MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0320Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secret to Providing Stellar Customer Service

Snap Shop: Quality Auto Body & Glass

4 Keys to Efficient Modern Scanning

Numbers: The Impact of DRPs

Lift Safety 101

How to Handle Neighbors Who Hate Body Shops

Master Your Shop's Culture

How I Work: Bob Winters

Support Your Staff

Examining Effective Goal-Setting

The Keys to Scheduling Work Effectively

The Keys to Quickly Winning Over Customers

News

Create Repair Teams for the Future

March 11, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Adapt advanced auto Auto Industry cars FenderBender technology Vehicle

March 12, 2020—Take a look back at some of this week's top stories from ADAPT, a digital-first brand and FenderBender sister publication that delivers content about the pressing topics in terms of advanced vehicle repair, design, maintenance and diagnostics. 

News

EVs Lack Appeal to Reach Mainstream Customers
Peugeot chief executive says electric cars are being sold only to "green addicts".

Tips articles

Body Shops Create Repair Teams for the Future
Tim Cook, owner of "A" Auto Body, groomed his staff to handle any changes in repair procedures in years to come.

ADAPT Podcast: Public-Private Partnership, Pt. 2
Rejoin associate editor Matt Hudson as he speaks with Marcie Mack, state director of Oklahoma CareerTech, and Jim Patch, corporate services director at Fowler Automotive. They offer great insight on how each entity helps one another toward a common goal.

Plug-In Adapters Used as Customer Retention Tool
AutoNation and SiriusXM partnered hand out Automatic plug-in adapters to customers who purchase a pre-owned vehicle.

 

Related Articles

Advance: The Future of ADAS Repairs

The Future for MSO Symposium, Tech and Telematics Forum, NACE

You must login or register in order to post a comment.