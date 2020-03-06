Revamped VW Model Features Automatic Emergency Braking

March 6, 2020—Volkswagen gave the updated Atlas S trim an expanded suite of active safety features, as noted in an article from CNET.

New features include automatic emergency braking, a digital cockpit, adaptive front-lighting, and three-zone climate control. There's a new steering wheel design inside as well.

The starting price is identical to the 2020 model, while other trims see minimal price bumps of a couple hundred bucks.

