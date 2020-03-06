MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0320Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secret to Providing Stellar Customer Service

Snap Shop: Quality Auto Body & Glass

4 Keys to Efficient Modern Scanning

Numbers: The Impact of DRPs

Lift Safety 101

How to Handle Neighbors Who Hate Body Shops

Master Your Shop's Culture

How I Work: Bob Winters

Support Your Staff

Examining Effective Goal-Setting

The Keys to Scheduling Work Effectively

The Keys to Quickly Winning Over Customers

News

Revamped VW Model Features Automatic Emergency Braking

March 6, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS adaptive headlights Atlas S auto cars safety technology Volkswagen

March 6, 2020—Volkswagen gave the updated Atlas S trim an expanded suite of active safety features, as noted in an article from CNET.

New features include automatic emergency braking, a digital cockpit, adaptive front-lighting, and three-zone climate control. There's a new steering wheel design inside as well.

The starting price is identical to the 2020 model, while other trims see minimal price bumps of a couple hundred bucks. 

Take a look at other trending safety features for 2020: https://www.fenderbender.com/articles/14103-a-look-at-emerging-vehicle-safety-features

 

Related Articles

Report: Increasing Amounts of Vehicles Feature Automatic Emergency Braking

Nissan Pledges 1M Vehicles Will Have Automatic Emergency Braking in 2018

You must login or register in order to post a comment.