Mobile Tech RX Launches Detailing App

March 6, 2020—Mobile Tech RX has launched a business management app for detailers.

The app was created in an effort to ideally help businesses earn 30 percent more revenue per job by helping business owners determine how to charge for their "basic", "premium" and "the works" services.

The app can be integrated with QuickBooks to save time on transferring paperwork or spreadsheets. It is also able to scan VINs and send out automated text messages to customers, the company said in a press release.