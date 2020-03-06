MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0320Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secret to Providing Stellar Customer Service

Snap Shop: Quality Auto Body & Glass

4 Keys to Efficient Modern Scanning

Numbers: The Impact of DRPs

Lift Safety 101

How to Handle Neighbors Who Hate Body Shops

Master Your Shop's Culture

How I Work: Bob Winters

Support Your Staff

Examining Effective Goal-Setting

The Keys to Scheduling Work Effectively

The Keys to Quickly Winning Over Customers

News

Mobile Tech RX Launches Detailing App

March 6, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry business management app car cars detailers earn more revenue Mobile Tech RX

March 6, 2020—Mobile Tech RX has launched a business management app for detailers.

The app was created in an effort to ideally help businesses earn 30 percent more revenue per job by helping business owners determine how to charge for their "basic", "premium" and "the works" services.

The app can be integrated with QuickBooks to save time on transferring paperwork or spreadsheets. It is also able to scan VINs and send out automated text messages to customers, the company said in a press release.

 

Related Articles

Mobile Tech RX Acquires Competing Dent Repair Software

Axalta Launches New Mobile Color Matching App

You must login or register in order to post a comment.