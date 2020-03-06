PPG Custom-Painted Car Claims Award

March 6, 2020—A PPG custom-painted car won the 2020 America's Most Beautiful Roadster (AMBR) and other notable awards at the Grand National Roadster Show.

The event was held at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, Calif.

Painters Doug Jerger and Moose Graczyk from Squeeg's Kustoms used PPG paints to give the roadster a black finish with flames. Paint included DELTRON DBC Basecoat Black and DCU2021 CONCEPT Urethane Clearcoat along with a rainbow of tangerine, apple red and magenta RADIANCE dyes and pearls for flames.

Dean Livermore of Hot Rods by Dean in Phoenix earned the Best Paint award in the Al Slonaker Class for his finish on a rare 1965 Acadian Canso Sport Deluxe owned by Richard and Penny Hammer of Viking, Alberta.