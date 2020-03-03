VW Increases EV Training at Assembly Plant

March 3, 2020—A Volkswagen assembly plant will receive training on working in a high-voltage facility, according to a report by the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

An $800 million expansion to assemble electric vehicles is taking shape at the plant. The company is aiming for a 2022 start-up for EV production in Chattanooga.

The company will also send workers to other plants that assemble electric vehicles to learn from them.

Hiring for training purposes already has begun, with three technical trainers on board and two of those just to work on EVs related to working with high voltage, batteries and robotics.