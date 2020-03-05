MENU

Toyota Recalls 3.2M Vehicles

March 5, 2020
March 5, 2020—Toyota is recalling over 3 million cars to address a fuel pump issue that could make engines stall, according to a report by Reuters.

The fuel pump could stop operating and lead to the engine stalling. Toyota said the recall now covers 1.8 million U.S. Toyota and Lexus vehicles in total in the United States, including older vehicles from as far back as the 2013 model year — and more than 1 million vehicles than it announced in January.

The issue has been reported to cause rough engine running, engines not starting and loss of power while driving at low speeds.

 

