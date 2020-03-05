MENU

Bracing for the Coronavirus' Domino Effect

March 5, 2020
March 5, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled the magazine's first-ever edition of weekly leadership tactics, compiled from a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources.

Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How the Coronavirus is Forcing Companies to Change Their Culture – Inc.

The coronavirus has managed to do what all the product demos, ad campaigns, and sales pitches couldn't: It's forcing businesses to actually shift their corporate cultures so that people can collaborate and be productive when commuting to the office is no longer an option.

How Businesses Should Handle the Coronavirus Outbreak – Entrepreneur

The best practices companies and human resources departments should deploy to help their employees avoid exposure to the new virus strain.

8 Questions Employers Should Ask About the Coronavirus – Harvard Business Review

From how to protect employees to whether it's necessary to revise benefits policies, this article is loaded with tips that might be beneficial to shop owners.

