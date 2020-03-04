MENU

News

Kukui Names New CEO

March 4, 2020
No Comments
March 4, 2020—Kukui Corporation announced that Lorie Sharp has been named the organization’s new chief executive officer (CEO),  Sharp succeeds Todd Westerlund who, after leading the company’s transformation over the past several years, will continue to lead Kukui’s sales and marketing machine as chief revenue officer (CRO).

Sharp brings over twenty years of experience leading and transforming innovative global automotive companies through ever-changing competitive landscapes. Most recently, Sharp served as the managing director of asTech, a global provider of vehicle electronic systems for the automotive industry.

“Kukui is a vibrant company with a strong brand at the forefront of marketing innovation for the automotive aftermarket industry,” said Lorie Sharp. “It is an exciting time of unprecedented growth and opportunity in the automotive industry at large, and I am honored to be joining Kukui to continue its mission of supporting the success of automotive businesses worldwide.”

