Coronavirus Spurs Ford Ban on Business Travel

March 4, 2020
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry business travel collision repair coronavirus Employee benefits health benefits for employees travel

March 4, 2020—Ford has banned all business travel after two of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, reported The Verge.

The employees have been quarantined after the diagnosis. Travel is prohibited until after March 27. 

COVID-19 is having a serious impact on the auto industry’s output, as well as its annual gatherings. This week’s Geneva Motor Show was canceled, leaving many automakers to unveil their flashy, luxury concepts via live streams and digital events.

With all the talk of the coronavirus and its impact on work schedules, check out how you can offer health benefits to your employees and stay ahead of potential outbreaks: https://www.fenderbender.com/articles/12292-advice-on-offering-competitive-job-benefits

 

 

