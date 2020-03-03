US Vehicle Fleet Hits Record Fuel Efficiency

March 3, 2020—The U.S. vehicle fleet hit a record for fuel efficiency in 2018 averaging 25.1 miles per gallon (mpg), according to a new report by Reuters.

The EPA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are working to finalize rules to rollback Obama-era requirements through the 2026 model year. Officials hope to finalize the new rules by April 1 but are still working to address remaining issues.

A group representing nearly all major automakers said the report “demonstrates the market challenges that exist” and noted to Reuters most automakers needed to rely on credits to comply with 2018 requirements.

The fleet is projected to jump to 25.5. mpg for the 2019 model year when statistical findings are finalized.