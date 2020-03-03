MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0320Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secret to Providing Stellar Customer Service

Snap Shop: Quality Auto Body & Glass

4 Keys to Efficient Modern Scanning

Numbers: The Impact of DRPs

Lift Safety 101

How to Handle Neighbors Who Hate Body Shops

Master Your Shop's Culture

How I Work: Bob Winters

Support Your Staff

Examining Effective Goal-Setting

The Keys to Scheduling Work Effectively

The Keys to Quickly Winning Over Customers

News

US Vehicle Fleet Hits Record Fuel Efficiency

March 3, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry cars EPA fuel efficiency miles per gallon mpg National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Obama-era rules

March 3, 2020—The U.S. vehicle fleet hit a record for fuel efficiency in 2018 averaging 25.1 miles per gallon (mpg), according to a new report by Reuters.

The EPA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are working to finalize rules to rollback Obama-era requirements through the 2026 model year. Officials hope to finalize the new rules by April 1 but are still working to address remaining issues.

A group representing nearly all major automakers said the report “demonstrates the market challenges that exist” and noted to Reuters most automakers needed to rely on credits to comply with 2018 requirements.

The fleet is projected to jump to 25.5. mpg for the 2019 model year when statistical findings are finalized.

Related Articles

US Auto Fleet Hits Fuel Efficiency Record, Concerns Remain

Trump to Finalize Fuel Efficiency Rules Next Year

You must login or register in order to post a comment.