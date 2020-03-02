Parts Company Visser Confirms Data Breach

March 2, 2020—Visser, a precision parts company, has confirmed a data breach, reported TechCrunch.

The company reported it was a target of a criminal cybersecurity incident, including access to or theft of data. The attack was caused by the DoppelPaymer ransomware, a kind of file-encrypting malware which first exfiltrates the company’s data. The ransomware threatens to publish the stolen files if the ransom is not paid.

Customers of Visser include Tesla, SpaceX and Boeing. A portion of the files were made available for download. The documents included non-disclosure agreements between Visser and Tesla.