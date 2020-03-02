MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0320Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secret to Providing Stellar Customer Service

Snap Shop: Quality Auto Body & Glass

4 Keys to Efficient Modern Scanning

Numbers: The Impact of DRPs

Lift Safety 101

How to Handle Neighbors Who Hate Body Shops

Master Your Shop's Culture

How I Work: Bob Winters

Support Your Staff

Examining Effective Goal-Setting

The Keys to Scheduling Work Effectively

The Keys to Quickly Winning Over Customers

News

Parts Company Visser Confirms Data Breach

March 2, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS cybersecurity data breach parts company precision parts company ransomwire tesla Visser

March 2, 2020—Visser, a precision parts company, has confirmed a data breach, reported TechCrunch.

The company reported it was a target of a criminal cybersecurity incident, including access to or theft of data. The attack was caused by the DoppelPaymer ransomware, a kind of file-encrypting malware which first exfiltrates the company’s data. The ransomware threatens to publish the stolen files if the ransom is not paid.

Customers of Visser include Tesla, SpaceX and Boeing. A portion of the files were made available for download. The documents included non-disclosure agreements between Visser and Tesla. 

Related Articles

Uber to Pay $5.8M to Settle Data Breach Lawsuit

Disrupt: Avoiding Hackers and Data Breaches

You must login or register in order to post a comment.