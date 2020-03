March 2, 2020—AASP-MN will hold its annual meeting and leadership conference on April 23 at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Minneapolis Northeast.

The event's theme is "Power Up Your Leadership."

The meeting will include sessions on ADAS, document for profit, how to avoid front counter mistakes and more. Presenters include Meridith Powell, MotionFirst, and Kristen Felder with Collision Hub.