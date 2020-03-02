Maaco Adds Miss. Location

March 2, 2020—Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting has opened a ground-up location in Tupelo, Miss., reported Franchising.com.

The location is owned by Kenneth Greer and Tony Knight.

Knight, who is the operational partner, worked 12 years at a car dealership in sales, finance and management before he decided in 2004 to become an independent business owner and open his first Meineke Car Care Center. He expanded his portfolio, adding four more Meineke centers in the Memphis area.

By 2018, Knight and Greer began building their first Maaco center in Tupelo.