News

Video Telematics Reduce Crashes for Wash. Company

February 27, 2020
KEYWORDS auto body shops collision reduction collision repair DriveCam driving behavior fleet video telematics

Feb. 27, 2020—A Washington transit company says it has seen a 31-percent reduction in collisions with the use of video telematics.

Pierce Transit, a public transportation agency headquartered in Lakewood, Wash., has 472 Lytx DriveCamEvent Recorders deployed and close to 1,000 employees. Over a one-year period, the fleet experienced:

  • 31 percent reduction in collisions
  • 56 percent reduction in drivers not wearing a seatbelt
  • 42 percent reduction in not leaving enough following distance
  • 19 percent reduction in late response

 

