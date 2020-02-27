Video Telematics Reduce Crashes for Wash. Company
Feb. 27, 2020—A Washington transit company says it has seen a 31-percent reduction in collisions with the use of video telematics.
Pierce Transit, a public transportation agency headquartered in Lakewood, Wash., has 472 Lytx DriveCamEvent Recorders deployed and close to 1,000 employees. Over a one-year period, the fleet experienced:
- 31 percent reduction in collisions
- 56 percent reduction in drivers not wearing a seatbelt
- 42 percent reduction in not leaving enough following distance
- 19 percent reduction in late response