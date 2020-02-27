Automakers: AV Disengagement Reports Lack Detail

Feb. 27, 2020—Self-driving car companies submit disengagement reports, data submitted to the state's Department of Motor Vehicles listing number of miles driven and the frequency at which human drivers took control of vehicles, every year in California, as noted in an article by The Verge.

Yet, the companies claim the disengagement reports do not give good insights into their technology.

According to the report, disengagement reports can feel like the only scrap of transparency on AV progress most of us get. The problems generally stem from trying to use the reports in ways they aren’t designed to be used: to determine who’s driven the most miles, who has the best disengagement rate, and who is generally furthest along in developing autonomous vehicles.

A better alternative to the reports would to be releasing testing summaries with details and context.

As a collision repairer it might be a daunting challenge to stay abreast of the changes with autonomous vehicles, but shop operators can prepare themselves for the oncoming torrent of new vehicle technology and materials.