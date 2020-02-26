Nationwide, Toyota Partner on Telematics-Based Insurance

Feb. 26, 2020—Nationwide has announced a partnership with Toyota Insurance Management Solutions (TIMS) to launch a new telematics-powered insurance solution, according to Insurance Business Magazine.

The two companies are launching TIMS BrightDrive, an insurance program that uses driving data collected from participating connected vehicles to offer customers a discount based on their driving behavior.

Toyota customers with connected vehicles who purchase an auto insurance policy with Nationwide can opt into the program.

TIMS BrightDrive is currently in the states such as Arizona, Ohio, and Texas. It's also available to opt into online through BrightDrive’s website for Toyota vehicles equipped with the automaker’s Data Communication Module (DCM) model year 2018 through 2020.