News

Progressive Bucks Trend, Begins Hiring Initiative

February 26, 2020
No Comments
Feb. 26, 2020—Insurer Progressive intends to increase its hiring in 2020, reported Crain's Cleveland Business.

The company plans to hire 8,000 new employees.  A Progressive spokesman said in an email to Crain's Cleveland Business that "typically 50 percent of external hiring figure is net additions," so about 4,000-plus jobs will be net additions in 2020.

A majority of the jobs will be in customer sales and service. 

Progressive's chief human resource officer, Lori Niederst, noted in a statement that the company has "a history of promoting home-grown talent into successful leadership roles." CEO Tricia Griffith, for instance, started as a claims adjuster.

