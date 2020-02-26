Progressive Bucks Trend, Begins Hiring Initiative

Feb. 26, 2020—Insurer Progressive intends to increase its hiring in 2020, reported Crain's Cleveland Business.

The company plans to hire 8,000 new employees. A Progressive spokesman said in an email to Crain's Cleveland Business that "typically 50 percent of external hiring figure is net additions," so about 4,000-plus jobs will be net additions in 2020.

A majority of the jobs will be in customer sales and service.

Progressive's chief human resource officer, Lori Niederst, noted in a statement that the company has "a history of promoting home-grown talent into successful leadership roles." CEO Tricia Griffith, for instance, started as a claims adjuster.