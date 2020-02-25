CIECA to Host Webinar on IT

Feb. 25, 2020—CIECA announced that its next CIECAst technical webinar will feature Michael Ortega, senior director of application development at IAA.

Ortega’s presentation, “The Key to Collaboration: Combining Technology and Communication,” will be held on Tuesday, March 17, at 11 am CST.

During the one-hour live broadcast, Ortega will talk about collaborating effectively using the right technical tools, including Swagger, OpenAPI. In addition to helping information technology (IT) leaders better understand these interfaces, he will share when to use this technology and how to align company teams.

Following the presentation, there will be a Q & A session.