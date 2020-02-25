MENU

Bosch, Human Horizons Partner to Extend EV Battery Life

February 25, 2020
Feb. 25, 2020—At the Bosch Connected World 2020 conference in Berlin, Human Horizons initiated an agreement with Bosch Connected Mobility Solutions for further cooperation on the Battery in the Cloud technology.

This technology connects electric-vehicle batteries with the cloud to extend battery life, substantially improve the battery's performance and service.

As early as April 2019, Human Horizons and Bosch entered into strategic cooperation on Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) solutions for broader collaboration in addition to many technologies such as remote diagnostics, which will be applied to the HiPhi 1.

In this agreement, the technology intends to improve the performance of EVs in the areas of HV battery life, charging efficiency, EV user experience and prediction of battery failures and downtime. EV battery life is expected enhanced by up to 20 percent, or charging speed increased by up to 20 percent.

