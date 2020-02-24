Auto Group Creates Common Vehicle Safety Terminology

Feb. 24, 2020—A profusion of names for vehicle safety features can make a consumer overestimate a car's capabilities, reported The Detroit Free Press.

The Society of Automotive Engineers created a task force on safety system standards and names. The task force includes automakers and the groups that called for the standards. A list of terms they agreed on is making the rounds for approval.

The standard won’t keep automakers from trademarking the packages in which they offer safety systems, as many do today. The goal is to use common terms everyone can understand for the basic feature, and allow manufactures to explain what makes their version special, including names like Toyota’s TSS-P, Subaru’s EyeSight and Volvo City Safety.