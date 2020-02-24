MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0220Digital EditionOnline Edition

How to Ensure Your Shop's Spot on the Map

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Silverdale

Learning to Accommodate for ADAS Repairs

Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

The Value of Venturing Outside Your Comfort Zone

Taking Your Website to the Next Level

Paying Hard Work Forward

How I Work: Corey and Charlotte Liss

Determining When Firing is Unavoidable

Q&A: Analyzing Updated SBA Standards

Building a Better Hiring Process

Don't Fear Your Biggest Goals

Auto Group Creates Common Vehicle Safety Terminology

February 24, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Automakers cars safety features Society of Automotive Engineers standard safety features Task Force

Feb. 24, 2020—A profusion of names for vehicle safety features can make a consumer overestimate a car's capabilities, reported The Detroit Free Press. 

The Society of Automotive Engineers created a task force on safety system standards and names. The task force includes automakers and the groups that called for the standards. A list of terms they agreed on is making the rounds for approval.

The standard won’t keep automakers from trademarking the packages in which they offer safety systems, as many do today. The goal is to use common terms everyone can understand for the basic feature, and allow manufactures to explain what makes their version special, including names like Toyota’s TSS-P, Subaru’s EyeSight and Volvo City Safety. 

 

 

Related Articles

Rear View Safety Creates New Vehicle Camera

Nevada to Create First Statewide Vehicle-to-Vehicle Network

You must login or register in order to post a comment.