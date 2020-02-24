MENU

News

Car Catches Fire Inside Mass. Dealership

Feb. 24, 2020—A car caught fire last week at a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Mass., reported Itemlive.com.

The car caught fire inside Flagship Motorcars in Lynnfield, Mass. The Mercedes that was burned appears to be a total loss, but the other vehicles on the crowded showroom floor were largely spared and there was no structural damage to the building,

Although firefighters were able to contain the fire to the car where it had originated, between 20 and 25 other vehicles were exposed to smoke and water damage, according to Lynnfield Fire Chief Glenn Davis in the report. 

The fire followed the theft of two Lamborghinis from a Herb Chambers dealership in Wayland early Tuesday morning. The cars were recovered after they were found crashed in Malden later that morning, according to multiple reports. 

