Self-Driving Car Startups Question Data Mandate

Feb. 24, 2020—Developers of self-driving cars are claiming a California reporting requirement on test data is not a relevant or accurate way to measure technical progress, reported Reuters.

California requires all companies testing self-driving vehicles on public roads to submit an annual report on disengagements and what caused them, “written in plain language.”

The focus on disengagements — when a human driver must take manual control from a self-driving system — and the backlash from self-driving companies have been growing since the California Department of Motor Vehicles began releasing annual disengagement reports five years ago.