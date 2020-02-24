MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0220Digital EditionOnline Edition

How to Ensure Your Shop's Spot on the Map

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Silverdale

Learning to Accommodate for ADAS Repairs

Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

The Value of Venturing Outside Your Comfort Zone

Taking Your Website to the Next Level

Paying Hard Work Forward

How I Work: Corey and Charlotte Liss

Determining When Firing is Unavoidable

Q&A: Analyzing Updated SBA Standards

Building a Better Hiring Process

Don't Fear Your Biggest Goals

News

High Auto Glass Claims in Ariz. Under Scrutiny

February 24, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Arizona auto auto glass claims car cars claims insurance leading nation

Feb. 24, 2020—Arizona leads the nation in auto glass claims, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Insurance industry data shows that between 2015 and 2019, 10 percent of the nation's auto glass claims were in Arizona. In fact, more auto glass claims are filed in Arizona than California or Texas; states with respective populations 5.5 and 4 times larger.

Fraudsters continue to target Arizona, as they look to take advantage of policyholders by convincing them they need a windshield repair or replacement – when, truthfully, they might not. Some glass repair companies bill for services and never actually replace the windshield, or often replace windshields that do not have damage.

 

 

Related Articles

Proposed Ariz. Bill to Prevent Steering for Glass Repair

Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Ariz. Location

You must login or register in order to post a comment.