High Auto Glass Claims in Ariz. Under Scrutiny

Feb. 24, 2020—Arizona leads the nation in auto glass claims, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Insurance industry data shows that between 2015 and 2019, 10 percent of the nation's auto glass claims were in Arizona. In fact, more auto glass claims are filed in Arizona than California or Texas; states with respective populations 5.5 and 4 times larger.

Fraudsters continue to target Arizona, as they look to take advantage of policyholders by convincing them they need a windshield repair or replacement – when, truthfully, they might not. Some glass repair companies bill for services and never actually replace the windshield, or often replace windshields that do not have damage.