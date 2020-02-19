MENU

ProCare Collision Opens Milestone Location in Texas

February 19, 2020
Feb. 19, 2020—ProCare Collision is now a 35-location Texas-based multi shop operator (MSO).

The latest additional location opening includes the AMM Collision brand. AMM Collision now has 15 locations in the greater Austin area.

"While we have locations in the center of Austin, we want to expand our service offering to families in the surrounding areas," says Vince Brock, the CEO of ProCare Collision. "That's why we have opened up this shop in Pflugerville to be closer to families when they need our services."

ProCare operates multiple brands across Texas including ProCare Collision in San Antonio and Houston, AMM Collision in Austin and Fogle Collision in Houston.

 

