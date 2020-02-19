MENU

ASE Education Foundation Announces 2020 Board

February 19, 2020
Feb. 19, 2020—The ASE Education Foundation has announced the officers for its 2020 board of directors.

The new chair is Chris Wallace, technical training integration manager, General Motors. Ted Hood , vice chair, is the division sales manager, Genuine Parts Company. Donna Schaar, AVP talent at CarMax, Inc., is the new treasurer. Michael Godson, professor, Clark College., is secretary. Lenora Jackson, manager training operations, American Honda Motor Co. serves as past chair.

New members of the board are Todd Berman of Berman Auto Group and Rafael Garcia of Hill Country European Autoworks, as well as two others who joined the board in mid-2019: Mike Hoffman of FedEx Freight and Trey Michael of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. 

Leaving the Board after years of valued service are Mark Miller of General Motors, Jim Norton of Jim Norton Toyota and Donny Seyfer of Seyfer Automotive.

 

 

 

