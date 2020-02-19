Fix Auto Expands into Ohio

Feb. 19, 2020—Fix Auto Columbus recently became Fix Auto USA’s inaugural location into the new Ohio market, with immediate plans to leverage the brand’s proven platform for expansion throughout the greater Columbus market.

On the heels of entering Minnesota and Idaho in 2019, Ohio marks the third state to welcome the brand in less than twelve months. Ohio expands Fix Auto USA’s footprint to its eleventh state. Fix Auto USA operates in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

“We made the decision to align our business with Fix Auto USA because as we expand our operations we wanted to do so with the support and strength of a recognizable and trusted brand. We know Fix Auto USA provides that,” commented Fix Auto Columbus general manager Rex Slaughter. “The Fix Auto USA platform will now afford us benefits that we couldn’t obtain on our own, and we’re very much looking forward to leveraging the platform as we look into the future.”