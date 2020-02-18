Fla. Collision Center to be Demolished

Feb. 18, 2020—Fields Auto Group is approved for a new $3 million dealership that will replace a smaller property operating about 2 miles west, reported Jacksonville Daily Record. Plans for the Porsche Jacksonville dealership show the new dealership comprises 31,648 square feet on the first floor and 9,384 square feet on the second floor.

The dealership's existing location will become the Fields Collision Center.

Garry Redig, vice president of operations at Fields Auto Group, said in the report the existing collision center likely will be demolished and the space used for inventory.