MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0220Digital EditionOnline Edition

How to Ensure Your Shop's Spot on the Map

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Silverdale

Learning to Accommodate for ADAS Repairs

Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

The Value of Venturing Outside Your Comfort Zone

Taking Your Website to the Next Level

Paying Hard Work Forward

How I Work: Corey and Charlotte Liss

Determining When Firing is Unavoidable

Q&A: Analyzing Updated SBA Standards

Building a Better Hiring Process

Don't Fear Your Biggest Goals

News

Fla. Collision Center to be Demolished

February 18, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto cars collision center collision repair dealership Fields Auto Group relocating a facility

Feb. 18, 2020—Fields Auto Group is approved for a new $3 million dealership that will replace a smaller property operating about 2 miles west, reported Jacksonville Daily Record. Plans for the Porsche Jacksonville dealership show the new dealership comprises 31,648 square feet on the first floor and 9,384 square feet on the second floor.

The dealership's existing location will become the Fields Collision Center. 

Garry Redig, vice president of operations at Fields Auto Group, said in the report the existing collision center likely will be demolished and the space used for inventory.

Related Articles

H&V Collision Center, GEICO Donate Three Vehicles to Military Veteran Families

Collision Repair Market to be Valued at $275B by 2024

You must login or register in order to post a comment.