Farmers Auto Insurance Launches in S.C.

Feb. 18, 2020—Farmers Insurance launched its first auto insurance product in South Carolina, delivered through Farmersdirect.com.Consumers throughout the state now have access to a fully-digital and customizable auto insurance policy with the click of a button.

South Carolina marks the eighth state where Farmers has expanded access to branded products since 2011, with more than 1 million new policies in force as a result of its eastern expansion in states like Florida, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

"Entering South Carolina with the very first fully-digital and customizable Farmers auto product is an important milestone for us," said Keith Daly, president of personal lines for Farmers Insurance, in the press release.