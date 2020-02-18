MENU

Farmers Auto Insurance Launches in S.C.

February 18, 2020
Feb. 18, 2020—Farmers Insurance launched its first auto insurance product in South Carolina, delivered through Farmersdirect.com.Consumers throughout the state now have access to a fully-digital and customizable auto insurance policy with the click of a button.

South Carolina marks the eighth state where Farmers has expanded access to branded products since 2011, with more than 1 million new policies in force as a result of its eastern expansion in states like Florida, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

"Entering South Carolina with the very first fully-digital and customizable Farmers auto product is an important milestone for us," said Keith Daly, president of personal lines for Farmers Insurance, in the press release.

 

