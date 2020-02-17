GM Backs Facebook Marketplace, Chat Service

The products are now included in General Motor's Dealer Digital Solution Program. The program will cover Gubagoo's flagship service ChatSmart, which provides managed chat across a wide array of platforms, and allows dealerships to join chats live from anywhere.

Also supported by the program will be Gubagoo's Facebook Marketplace offering, which syndicates used vehicle inventory, and handles all chat inquiries through Facebook Messenger.

Gubagoo's solutions are already heavily used by the General Motors dealer community, with 460 GM dealers nationwide working with the company.