Nexsyis Collision Redesigns App

Feb. 17, 2020—Nexsyis Collision recently released the re-design of its mobile production application that can be accessed from any device with an internet browser, from a smartphone to a smart TV displayed out on the shop floor.

It is designed to both replace the current Nexsyis mobile iOS and android app and meet significant customer demand for a real-time production board that can be displayed on a large screen on the shop floor.

Current Nexsyis Collision customers can reach out to Nexsyis support for instructions on accessing the new application. Collision repair shops interested in a live web demo of Nexsyis software can e-mail sales@nexsyis.com.