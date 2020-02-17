MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0220Digital EditionOnline Edition

How to Ensure Your Shop's Spot on the Map

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Silverdale

Learning to Accommodate for ADAS Repairs

Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

The Value of Venturing Outside Your Comfort Zone

Taking Your Website to the Next Level

Paying Hard Work Forward

How I Work: Corey and Charlotte Liss

Determining When Firing is Unavoidable

Q&A: Analyzing Updated SBA Standards

Building a Better Hiring Process

Don't Fear Your Biggest Goals

News

Nexsyis Collision Redesigns App

February 17, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto cars cloud-based collision repair live demo Nexsyis Collision re design web application

Feb. 17, 2020—Nexsyis Collision recently released the re-design of its mobile production application that can be accessed from any device with an internet browser, from a smartphone to a smart TV displayed out on the shop floor. 

It is designed to both replace the current Nexsyis mobile iOS and android app and meet significant customer demand for a real-time production board that can be displayed on a large screen on the shop floor.

Current Nexsyis Collision customers can reach out to Nexsyis support for instructions on accessing the new application. Collision repair shops interested in a live web demo of Nexsyis software can e-mail sales@nexsyis.com. 

Related Articles

Nexsyis Collision Launches Mobile Production App

Nexsyis Collision, Overall Parts Solution Launch Joint Software

You must login or register in order to post a comment.