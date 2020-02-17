MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0220Digital EditionOnline Edition

How to Ensure Your Shop's Spot on the Map

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Silverdale

Learning to Accommodate for ADAS Repairs

Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

The Value of Venturing Outside Your Comfort Zone

Taking Your Website to the Next Level

Paying Hard Work Forward

How I Work: Corey and Charlotte Liss

Determining When Firing is Unavoidable

Q&A: Analyzing Updated SBA Standards

Building a Better Hiring Process

Don't Fear Your Biggest Goals

News

Calif. Business Honored as Shop of the Year 

February 17, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ACE Award auto cars collision repair Eurotech Refinishing and Collision Refinishing VeriFacts Automotive

Feb. 17, 2020—VeriFacts Automotive recently presented its annual ACE Award for Outstanding Shop of the Year.

The recipient was Eurotech Refinishing and Collision in California. 

“Keith Myers is a real innovator in the collision repair industry,” said Farzam Afshar, CEO of VeriFacts Automotive. “He doesn’t let change come to him; he gets out in front of it. He is always looking ahead to see what the next OEM advancement is and prepares well in advance so that he can continue to deliver the safest, highest quality repairs for his customers.”

Eurotech's first location opened in 1988. There are two locations in Bellflower, Calif., and Cerritos, Calif.

 

 

 

 

Related Articles

KUKA Systems Honored as GM Supplier of the Year

Calif. Shop Celebrates 50 Years in Business

You must login or register in order to post a comment.