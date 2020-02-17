Calif. Business Honored as Shop of the Year 

Feb. 17, 2020—VeriFacts Automotive recently presented its annual ACE Award for Outstanding Shop of the Year.

The recipient was Eurotech Refinishing and Collision in California.

“Keith Myers is a real innovator in the collision repair industry,” said Farzam Afshar, CEO of VeriFacts Automotive. “He doesn’t let change come to him; he gets out in front of it. He is always looking ahead to see what the next OEM advancement is and prepares well in advance so that he can continue to deliver the safest, highest quality repairs for his customers.”

Eurotech's first location opened in 1988. There are two locations in Bellflower, Calif., and Cerritos, Calif.