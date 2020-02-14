NHTSA to Provide Nearly $600M in Highway Safety Grants

Feb. 14, 2020—NHTSA recently announced the release of $562 million in grants for highway safety programs to Offices of Highway Safety in all 50 states.

“These highway safety grants will help save lives by addressing impaired driving, promoting seat belt use, improving pedestrian and bicyclist safety and funding other important traffic safety efforts,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a news article.

The agency announced $297 million will be used for activities such as the enforcement of state laws on seat belt use, impaired driving, and distracted driving, and public information and educational campaigns regarding special safe-driving emphasis weeks.

Other grants will be used for:

State traffic safety information systems

Occupant protection

Pedestrian and bicyclist safety programs

California tops the list of states and will receive $50.1 million.