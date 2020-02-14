MENU

News

GM, SAE Partner for Student AV Challenge

February 14, 2020
Feb. 14, 2020—SAE International and General Motors have partnered to launch the SAE AutoDrive Challenge II, according to Green Car Congress.

Participating university teams will develop and demonstrate an autonomous vehicle that can navigate urban driving courses.

Selected university teams will receive a new GM vehicle and technical training and mentorship from experienced industry engineers, along with technology, components, analytical tools, knowledge and technical training from additional corporate sponsors.

