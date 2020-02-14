MENU

Honda Odyssey Could Pose Fire Risk

February 14, 2020
Feb. 14, 2020—Honda is recalling approximately 241,000 Odyssey minivans from the 201820 model years, according to Consumer Reports.

An improperly installed interior trim piece could damage the wiring that leads to a third-row power outlet. Damaged wiring could cause a short circuit that might lead to a fire.

Dealers will inspect the wire harness. If it is undamaged, they will reroute it and wrap it in electrical tape. If it is damaged, they will replace it.

The recall is set to start in mid-March.

