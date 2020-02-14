Hyundai Leads the Way in IIHS Safety Awards 

Feb. 13, 2020—Sixty-four cars and SUVs qualify for an award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety under new criteria that prioritize the protection of pedestrians in addition to vehicle occupants, according to IIHS.

To qualify for a 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, vehicles must have good ratings in each of the Institute’s six crashworthiness evaluations. They must also have good or acceptable headlights and available front crash prevention that earns advanced or superior ratings in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.

There were no minivans or pickups qualify for either award so far this year.

This is the first year that a good passenger-side small overlap front rating is required for both awards. Hyundai Motor Group — which includes the Genesis and Kia brands in addition to Hyundai — has the most winners overall, 14 earning a TOP SAFETY PICK award and three earning TOP SAFETY PICK+.