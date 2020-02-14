MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0220Digital EditionOnline Edition

How to Ensure Your Shop's Spot on the Map

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Silverdale

Learning to Accommodate for ADAS Repairs

Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

The Value of Venturing Outside Your Comfort Zone

Taking Your Website to the Next Level

Paying Hard Work Forward

How I Work: Corey and Charlotte Liss

Determining When Firing is Unavoidable

Q&A: Analyzing Updated SBA Standards

Building a Better Hiring Process

Don't Fear Your Biggest Goals

News

Hyundai Leads the Way in IIHS Safety Awards 

February 14, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto collision repair crash prevention IIHS IIHS awards pedestrian safety Top Safety Picks vehicle safety ratings

Feb. 13, 2020—Sixty-four cars and SUVs qualify for an award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety under new criteria that prioritize the protection of pedestrians in addition to vehicle occupants, according to IIHS.

To qualify for a 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, vehicles must have good ratings in each of the Institute’s six crashworthiness evaluations. They must also have good or acceptable headlights and available front crash prevention that earns advanced or superior ratings in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.

There were no minivans or pickups qualify for either award so far this year. 

This is the first year that a good passenger-side small overlap front rating is required for both awards. Hyundai Motor Group — which includes the Genesis and Kia brands in addition to Hyundai — has the most winners overall, 14 earning a TOP SAFETY PICK award and three earning TOP SAFETY PICK+.

 

Related Articles

Tesla Earns its First Safety Award from IIHS

Hyundai New Fuel Cell Vehicle Earns Safety Award

Hyundai Autonomous Technology Concept Detects Departed Driver, Leads Vehicle to Safety

You must login or register in order to post a comment.