CARSTAR Opens Location in Northwest Wash.

Feb. 14, 2020—CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR John's Body Shop in northwest Washington, in Poulsbo.

The facility opened as John’s Bodyworks in 1978 by John Ball. John’s nephew, Joel Hanson, grew up in this repair center, which sparked his interest for collision repair.

CARSTAR John’s Body Shop is an 8,400 square foot facility, with the same, long-standing team. Working toward earning its I-CAR Gold certification, the team also has goals to earn OEM certifications relevant for their market.

“We know how personal this business is for owners like Joel, because it has spanned across generations,” says Dean Fisher, president, CARSTAR. “That is why the comradery amongst our owners is like a family and we work hard to create opportunities for franchise partners to build on these relationships.”