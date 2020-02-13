MENU

News

Ford Recall Impacts Over 200K Vehicles

February 13, 2020
No Comments
Feb. 13, 2020—Ford has recalled four models and more than 200,000 vehicles. 

According to a press release, affected vehicles may experience a fractured segment of the rear suspension. If that occurs, it could possibly increase the risk of crash for drivers. The recall was announced on Wednesday and impacts the 2013-18 Ford Flex, Ford Taurus Police Interceptor Sedan, Ford Taurus SHO, and Lincoln MKT models, according to a press release.

Because of the aforementioned issue, drivers may experience a fractured rear suspension toe link. If that fractures while driving, it increases the risk of a crash. 

The recall affects 211,207 vehicles in the U.S. and its territories, 15,281 in Canada, and 1,396 in Mexico, as noted by bizjournals.com

 

 

