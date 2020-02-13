Steering Concerns Prompt Tesla Recall 

Feb. 13, 2020—According to multiple reports, including one by electrek, Tesla has issued a voluntary recall of approximately 15,000 Model X electric SUVs in an effort to replace a power steering component that has prompted concerns.

The automaker is addressing the issue in a manner it deems proactive on Model X vehicles produced prior to mid-October 2016. Tesla wrote in an email to Model X owners impacted by the issue that "Tesla has decided to proactively retrofit a power steering component in some Model X vehicles. This voluntary recall applies to most Model X vehicles build before mid-October 2016."

Tesla described the problem by noting that the automaker has observed excessive corrosion on bolts that attach a component to the steering gear in affected Model X vehicles. The corrosion has been observed primarily in cold climates that use calcium or magnesium roat salts. If the bolts fracture due to corrosion, drivers could, in theory, lose power steering assist functioning.

The automaker said it plans to replace the impacted bolts and apply a corrosion-preventative sealer in all impacted vehicles.