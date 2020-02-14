Master Time Management

Feb. 15, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their production management, marketing tactics and leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business-building material from some of its favorite sources.

3 Ways to Be a Better Listener – Inc

The practice goes well beyond the simplified difference between "listening" and "waiting for your turn to talk." People do business with people. We have emotional needs to be seen and heard.

These 10 Questions Lead to Better Time Management, Says This Productivity Expert – Forbes

One example of a valuable question to ask is "If I could only achieve one thing today, what would it be?"

5 ways you can get more comfortable with criticism – Fast Company

Most people give you feedback to try and help you be better, not to lower your self-esteem.