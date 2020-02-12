MENU

IIHS Names Board of Directors

February 12, 2020
Feb. 12, 2020—Angela Sparks, who served as chair of its Board of Directors in 2019 for IIHS, will continue on in the position for the first six months of the year. 

Dan Clapp has been elected to take the helm in July for the remainder of 2020. Sparks is vice president and actuary at State Farm Insurance Companies.

The Board voted to have Sparks stay on as chair after last year's chair-elect, Hank Nayden, retired from GEICO Corporation, where he was vice president and general counsel.

Clapp, executive vice president at Shelter Insurance Companies, will serve as chair-elect until he takes over as chair. The new vice chair is Stan McNaughton, president and chief executive officer of PEMCO Insurance.

 

 

 

