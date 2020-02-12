MENU

Study: Vehicle Dependability on the Rise

February 12, 2020
Feb. 12, 2020—According to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, overall vehicle dependability has improved 1.5 percent from 2019.

The study measures the number of problems per 100 vehicles experienced during the past 12 months by original owners of their three-year-old vehicles. The 2020 study measures problems in model-year 2017 vehicles.

Vehicle dependability continues to improve but at a slower rate. The industry average in 2020 is 134 PP100, which is an improvement of just 2 PP100 from 2019. Despite the slowing rate of improvement, 2020 marks automakers’ best performance in the history of the study.

In-vehicle technology shows the greatest improvement. Audio/Communication/Entertainment/ Navigation (ACEN) is the most improved category. 

