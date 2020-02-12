MENU

News

Dealer Inspire Launches Business Intelligence Platform

February 12, 2020
Feb. 12, 2020—Dealer Inspire recently launched a business intelligence platform for dealerships that's designed to connect marketing channel effectiveness and on-demand support in one dashboard. 

It integrates a dealer's website, inventory management tools, marketing efforts, technology solutions and reporting to allegedly deliver operational efficiency. PRIZM also integrates with Google AdWords, Google Analytics and Microsoft Ad Center, so ad campaigns and analysis can be monitored.

A key differentiator of PRIZM is its "proactive" alert system that flags gaps in a dealer's business metrics, provides recommended actions and gives dealers the levers needed to course correct. The custom alerts function enables users to get notifications however they like (i.e., with SMS, email, and so forth).

