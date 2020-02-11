CARSTAR Owners Open New Texas Facility

Feb. 11, 2020—CARSTAR recently announced the opening of CARSTAR Mansfield Paint & Body in Mansfield, Texas.

That shop is the second CARSTAR facility for owners Steve Davis and Allen Massey, who also own CARSTAR Campbell's Auto Body. Coming from 30 years in the banking industry, Steve relied on his business partner, Allen, to help get him acclimated to the collision repair industry. Their CARSTAR Campbell’s Auto Body facility joined CARSTAR in 2017.

CARSTAR Mansfield Paint & Body is a 7,000-square-foot facility. As an I-CAR Gold facility, the team has the resources and equipment to repair all makes and models.

CARSTAR Mansfield Paint & Body plans to continue its support for it charities like Harvest House and Chisolm 100 Club.