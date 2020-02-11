Midwest Auto Body Trade Unveils Agenda
Feb. 11, 2020—The Midwest Auto Body Trade Show is back for 2020 and will take place on February 27-29 at the Holiday Inn in Des Moines, Iowa.
I-CAR is bringing six classes to the show. I-CAR brings the 2015 Ford F-150 Structural Repair Training Course, Coordinating the Repair Process, Capturing Quality Photos, The Art and Science of Estimator Interactions and Understanding Cycle Time.
The Midwest Education programs bring a ‘look into the future with :
- “The Future of DRP -Is Their One? A SEMA Presentation by Pete Tagliapietra, NuGen IT
- Cyber Security-Are You Protected. Mark Claypool, Optima Automotive
- Get Paid For What You Do – Ron Reichen, Precision Body and Paint, Oregon, Past Chairman of the Society of Collision Repair Specialist
- OE Repair Recommended Procedures Panel
Additionally, ICRA Lobbyist Scott Weiser will address the current legislative efforts.