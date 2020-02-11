Midwest Auto Body Trade Unveils Agenda

Feb. 11, 2020—The Midwest Auto Body Trade Show is back for 2020 and will take place on February 27-29 at the Holiday Inn in Des Moines, Iowa.

I-CAR is bringing six classes to the show. I-CAR brings the 2015 Ford F-150 Structural Repair Training Course, Coordinating the Repair Process, Capturing Quality Photos, The Art and Science of Estimator Interactions and Understanding Cycle Time.

The Midwest Education programs bring a ‘look into the future with :

“The Future of DRP -Is Their One? A SEMA Presentation by Pete Tagliapietra, NuGen IT

Cyber Security-Are You Protected. Mark Claypool, Optima Automotive

Get Paid For What You Do – Ron Reichen, Precision Body and Paint, Oregon, Past Chairman of the Society of Collision Repair Specialist

OE Repair Recommended Procedures Panel

Additionally, ICRA Lobbyist Scott Weiser will address the current legislative efforts.