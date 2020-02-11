MENU

How to Ensure Your Shop's Spot on the Map

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Silverdale

Learning to Accommodate for ADAS Repairs

Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

The Value of Venturing Outside Your Comfort Zone

Taking Your Website to the Next Level

Paying Hard Work Forward

How I Work: Corey and Charlotte Liss

Determining When Firing is Unavoidable

Q&A: Analyzing Updated SBA Standards

Building a Better Hiring Process

Don't Fear Your Biggest Goals

News

Midwest Auto Body Trade Unveils Agenda

February 11, 2020
Feb. 11, 2020—The Midwest Auto Body Trade Show is back for 2020 and will take place on February 27-29 at the Holiday Inn in Des Moines, Iowa.

I-CAR is bringing six classes to the show. I-CAR brings the 2015 Ford F-150 Structural Repair Training Course, Coordinating the Repair Process, Capturing Quality Photos, The Art and Science of Estimator Interactions and Understanding Cycle Time.

The Midwest Education programs bring a ‘look into the future with :

  • “The Future of DRP -Is Their One? A SEMA Presentation by Pete Tagliapietra, NuGen IT
  • Cyber Security-Are You Protected. Mark Claypool, Optima Automotive
  • Get Paid For What You Do – Ron Reichen, Precision Body and Paint, Oregon, Past Chairman of the Society of Collision Repair Specialist
  • OE Repair Recommended Procedures Panel

Additionally, ICRA Lobbyist Scott Weiser  will address the current legislative efforts.

 

