MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0220Digital EditionOnline Edition

How to Ensure Your Shop's Spot on the Map

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Silverdale

Learning to Accommodate for ADAS Repairs

Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

The Value of Venturing Outside Your Comfort Zone

Taking Your Website to the Next Level

Paying Hard Work Forward

How I Work: Corey and Charlotte Liss

Determining When Firing is Unavoidable

Q&A: Analyzing Updated SBA Standards

Building a Better Hiring Process

Don't Fear Your Biggest Goals

News

Study Indicates FNOL Significant to Customer Satisfaction

February 10, 2020
Melissa Steinken
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS claims satisfaction collision repair CSI customer satisfaction FNOL Insurance Carriers J.D. power loss

Feb. 11, 2020—  Insurance carriers are delivering the highest levels of customer satisfaction ever catalogued by the J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

For the last couple of years, the activity that occurs at the first notice of loss (FNOL) is significantly important to overall satisfaction of the customer at the end of the repair, says David Pieffer, vice president, head of property and casualty practice of global insurance intelligence at J.D. Power.

Overall satisfaction with the auto insurance claim process increases to a record-high 868 (on a 1,000-point scale), up 7 points from last year’s study. 

If a customer feels more at ease during the FNOL, then overall, the customer will have higher levels of satisfaction, Pieffer notes. The customer should understand the process the vehicle will go through in the repair, understand insurance coverage and have questions answered.

"Communicating with the customer the way they want to be communicated is critically important," Pieffer says.

On average, the industry meets this challenge just 64 percent of the time, according to the study. Communication techniques can vary for generations and can affect baby boomers and Gen Z. One struggle that insurance carriers have is when a lot of people are involved in the claim, Pieffer says. The more people involved in the claim, generally the lower satisfaction. 

Over the last five years, however, insurers have had consistent satisfaction in CSI scores. Pieffer predicts a change in that trend.

"As generations drop off and we have more Generation Y, Gen X, and Gen Z, we'll start to see those scores drop off because the process carriers use to deal with those older generations is not going to work for next generation," he says.

So, what does it mean for the body shop?

Pieffer says if the body shop operators want the customer to have a better experience then they need to work on understanding how the customer wants to communicate during this process. Staying ahead of the customer is also critical.

It's all about being proactive in the claims process.

"If a customer has to pick up a phone and call anybody then satisfaction drops way off," he says. "You can’t put any work on the customer."

 

 

Steinken-2
Melissa Steinken is the staff writer for ADAPT, where she covers the latest in transportation trends. She is also the staff writer for FenderBender

Recent Articles by Melissa Steinken

How to Ensure Your Shop's Spot on the Map

Learning to Accommodate for ADAS Repairs

Related Articles

Study: Customer Satisfaction with Insurance Claims Increasing

Report: Insurers Reach All-Time High in Customer Satisfaction

You must login or register in order to post a comment.