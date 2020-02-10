US House Panel Holds Hearing on AV Legislation

Feb. 10, 2020—A U.S. House panel will hold a hearing Tuesday on autonomous vehicles, according to a report by Insurance Journal. Lawmakers are trying to hammer out legislation to advance self-driving cars.

The bills that have been under consideration would clear the way for automakers and tech firms to deploy tens of thousands of self-driving vehicles without human controls on U.S. roads if they could demonstrate the vehicles were at least as safe as human-driven vehicles. They would also bar states from setting performance standards for self-driving cars.

Safety advocates and trade groups representing automakers and tech companies will present at the Energy and Commerce subcommittee.

Witnesses will include John Bozzella, who heads an auto trade association representing General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen and others; Gary Shapiro, who heads the Consumer Technology Association, and Jeff Tumlin, director of transportation at the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.